Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

SSYS stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $896.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,206,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

