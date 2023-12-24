Stride Hits One Day Trading Volume of $102,378.73 (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Stride has a total market cap of $283.90 million and $102,378.73 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stride has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar. One Stride token can now be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00007426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stride

Stride launched on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 3.1435639 USD and is up 6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $158,464.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

