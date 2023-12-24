Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.36.

SUI stock opened at $133.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.28%.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 120.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

