Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $94.76 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $94.76 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,867,075,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,803,134,298 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

