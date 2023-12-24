Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.0 %

TTWO stock opened at $161.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.78 and a 52-week high of $164.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

