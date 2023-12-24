Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tantech by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tantech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

