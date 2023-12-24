TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 341.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.8 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $140.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $111.94 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.