Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $942.33 million and approximately $68.47 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002224 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001629 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000933 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,821,042,237,362 coins and its circulating supply is 5,859,664,787,589 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

