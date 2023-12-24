TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 152,623 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.56% of TETRA Technologies worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 214.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 578.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTI opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $606.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.10 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

TETRA Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

