The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.65. 1,538,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,323. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $386.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

