The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $182.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

