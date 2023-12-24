The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream Sells 640 Shares of Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.31, for a total transaction of C$25,159.62.

TSE:NWC opened at C$39.45 on Friday. The North West Company Inc. has a 52 week low of C$29.58 and a 52 week high of C$40.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

NWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on North West from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on North West from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

