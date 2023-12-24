The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives $99.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.79. The company has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

