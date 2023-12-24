Threshold (T) Trading 7.9% Higher This Week

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $265.28 million and $13.86 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00019754 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,645.01 or 1.00040253 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011995 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010403 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001512 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,526,720,449.26697 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02549775 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $9,545,469.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

