Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.38 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.38 billion and $50.30 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00005007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00020456 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,123.79 or 0.99942625 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012101 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010596 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003647 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00108358 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,100,002,605 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,099,968,802.23481 with 3,455,466,394.1361365 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.20617558 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $46,611,937.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

