Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$86.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$95.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Desjardins set a C$96.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.68.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock opened at C$85.12 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$75.89 and a 12 month high of C$94.05. The firm has a market cap of C$152.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$82.19.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.0835708 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. In other news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total transaction of C$3,496,050.00. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

