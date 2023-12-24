TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Lowered by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG traded up $6.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,000.42. 144,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,673. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $931.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $889.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $615.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,015.72.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

