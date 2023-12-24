TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRU. Evercore ISI downgraded TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.87.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.43. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.81%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $91,144.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,557,000 after purchasing an additional 217,748 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

