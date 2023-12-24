Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,155 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,703,000 after buying an additional 480,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after purchasing an additional 317,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $208.49 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.61%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

