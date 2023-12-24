Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 37 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.7% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.2% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 25.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 112,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,150,000 after buying an additional 22,813 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $408.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $410.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

