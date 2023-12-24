Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after buying an additional 1,311,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

Entergy stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

