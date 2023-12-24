Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $8.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

