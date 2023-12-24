Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases 11,569 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 73,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

