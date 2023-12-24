Truist Financial Raises HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $229.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $190.00 to $229.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.82.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $179.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.27. HEICO has a 52-week low of $149.05 and a 52-week high of $191.00.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 13.60%. HEICO’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 6.87%.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

