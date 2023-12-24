Truist Financial Raises Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $150.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.75.

DGX stock opened at $136.74 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

