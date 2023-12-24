Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.25

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Ultra has a total market cap of $87.49 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,674.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.28 or 0.00531834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00113704 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00026297 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00026704 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,278,328 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 354,278,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.24855378 USD and is up 3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,724,603.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.