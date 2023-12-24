UMA (UMA) Price Hits $2.26

UMA (UMA) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. UMA has a market cap of $168.84 million and $10.79 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UMA has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00005169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 116,378,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,859,987 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

