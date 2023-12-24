United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,095.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 15,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $158.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

