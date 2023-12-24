Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $44.94 on Thursday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 2,262.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

