Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $18.79.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,398,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,723,000 after buying an additional 1,358,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,345,000 after buying an additional 1,204,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth $15,832,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,993,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

