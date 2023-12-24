Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.
VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92.
Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
