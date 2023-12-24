Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

