Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lifted by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

