Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 171.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $310.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

