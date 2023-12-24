Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $231.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,037. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $233.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day moving average is $215.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.