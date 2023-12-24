Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 10.9% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

