Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Lessened by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTIP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. 1,483,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,877. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

