Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises about 1.4% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $15,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,600,000 after buying an additional 1,105,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,557,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,842,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.70. 251,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,056. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.00. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $157.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

