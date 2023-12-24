Velas Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Velas has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $33.41 million and $1.23 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00109827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00022640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00026244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,537,859,758 coins and its circulating supply is 2,537,859,756 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.