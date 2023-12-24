Venus USDC (vUSDC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $102.85 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $109.07 million and $102.85 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02285611 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $102,066,968.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

