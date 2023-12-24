Verge Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $62.26 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,648.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00165655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.84 or 0.00531147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00397543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00048788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00113566 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

