Vertcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.32 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $17,149.26 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,698.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00165550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.57 or 0.00529922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.00403263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00048649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00113365 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,353,122 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.