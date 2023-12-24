Viking Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises 1.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

DVN opened at $45.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

