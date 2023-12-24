Viking Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 1.9% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $120.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.73.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

