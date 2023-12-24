Viking Fund Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

