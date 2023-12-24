Viking Fund Management LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 1.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 160,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 106,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

