Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.45 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $186.33 million and approximately $19.45 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $6.85 or 0.00015696 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,657.55 or 0.99963609 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011895 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010425 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003604 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.77055689 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $19,388,150.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

