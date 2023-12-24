Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Raised by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.78%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

