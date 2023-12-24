Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lifted by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after buying an additional 2,531,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $156.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $421.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

