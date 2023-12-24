WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 2.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 440.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after purchasing an additional 194,149 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $294,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $237.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

